PIC – Halloween ‘horrors’!

Departments at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex held a pumpkin carving contest Oct. 31. Department staff put their creative juices to work to come up with some very creative entries. Above, the Community Health and Wellness Clinic placed first with this “gruesome” entry.



Winners were as follows: first, the Community Health and Wellness Clinic; second, Public Health; third, the Pharmacy Department.

This blue pumpkin called Cookie Monster was the thoughtful creation of Addiction and Mental Health.

Public Health created a family of pumpkins, called Postpartum Momma and the Little Pumpkins.

The Pharmacy Department placed third with its “hairy” entry!

Diagnostic Imaging carved two pumpkins – one inside the other.

This unknown entry had a pumpkin resting comfortably after his rescue. Ambulatory Care, perhaps?