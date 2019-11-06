Departments at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex held a pumpkin carving contest Oct. 31. Department staff put their creative juices to work to come up with some very creative entries. Above, the Community Health and Wellness Clinic placed first with this “gruesome” entry.
Winners were as follows: first, the Community Health and Wellness Clinic; second, Public Health; third, the Pharmacy Department.
PIC – Halloween ‘horrors’!
