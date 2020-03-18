PIC – ‘Hair’ are you today? March 18, 2020 · by Admin2015 · 0 Reid Oliver placed first in the Grade 6 portion of High Prairie St. Andrew’s School’s Oratorical competition March 11. He used a rather large wig to enhance his performance. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Letter from Supt. Betty Turpin, Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Cox 3-peats as Oratorical champ Students, staff fast for a good cause NLC Campus construction confirmed in Budget 2020