PIC – Gone but never forgotten!

Teachers and staff at High Prairie Elementary School lined up outside the school June 17 to reconnect in person with students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools have been closed since March 16 although students are learning online at home. It was an opportunity for students to thank students in person and for teachers to wish students a good summer. Standing, left-right, are principal Kim Corless, kindergarten teacher Amanda Tomkins, Grade 5 teacher Brenda Coulombe and Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac.