Pancakes were filling for younger people. Sitting left-right, are Kadin Kit, Shelby Cook and Riley Cox.

Flapjacks were on the menu for the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake lunch Feb. 25 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie. Shrove Tuesday is a day in February or March preceding Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, six weeks before Easter Sunday celebrated by eating pancakes. Lenten lunches of soup and sandwiches during the Easter season will be served Wednesdays from March 4 to April 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. p.m. Cost is $10 and includes beverages and dessert.