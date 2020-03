Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly and E.W. Pratt in High Prairie battled in the junior-senior high final of the second annual Robo Rumble robotics competition March 12 for High Prairie School Division. Kneeling, left-right, are Vanier students C.J. Mencke and Keaton Marschner, both Grade 7, and Pratt students Cameron Waikle, Grade 12, and Kyle Calahesin, Grade 11. The sumo-wrestling-style event was the final competition of the day.