PIC – Closer and closer

The completion of the Whitefish Community Hall is nearing an end with all exterior work completed. Whitefish Lake First Nation Band turned sod on their new $2.3 million community hall Oct. 2, 2018. Construction was estimated to take about one year so building is on schedule. The building measures 70 x 100 feet, or 7,000 square feet. It includes a full commercial kitchen, designed to blend in with shared space to an attached arena to the east, if later built. The washrooms will also be shared. Seating capacity is 600 for events, with capacity of about 350 for seating and dining. Seko Construction, of Edmonton, is constructing the building.