PIC – ‘Classic’ donation

The Golden Walleye Classic Committee made its annual donation to the High Prairie Fire Department Oct. 9. Firefighters have assisted the committee at the fishing tournament for the past 10 years and, in turn, the committee makes a donation. This year’s donation was $4,000. Left-right are GWC chair Ken Sperling, GWC director Barb Sperling, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cicaroski. Ken Sperling says the donation goes to a great cause. “It will save someone’s life,” he says. The fishing tournament is held annually on the Labour Day weekend at Shaw’s Point on Lesser Slave Lake.