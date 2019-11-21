PIC – Christmas comes early

Marigold Enterprises of High Prairie received a new barbecue donated by Super-A Foods. Standing, left-right, are Marigold events co-ordinator Brogan Severson, Danielle Anderson and Super-A store manager Garnet Naylor. “We donated the barbecue to help them raise funds for the organization,” Naylor says. Marigold appreciates the new barbecue. “We are excited to have it,” Severson says. Marigold is a non-profit organization that provides supports and services for persons with developmental disabilities.