The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished third in a high school senior women’s basketball tournament in La Crete on Feb. 21-22. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Malakae Sharkawi, Rhys MacIntosh, Emma Anderson, Kailey Delorme and Eve Keay. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Abbie Cottingham, Georgia Boerchers, Ella Deering, head coach Jenelle Gallivan, Sadee Cunningham, Naomi Strebchuk, Elle MacIntosh and Daisy Porisky.