PIC – Cards fall right for Hoedl, Johnston

Just one lucky cut or one more good hand was all that stopped a High Prairie duo from winning the gold medals in cribbage at the Alberta 55 Plus Games in Medicine Hat July 4-7. Irene Hoedl, left, and Olga Johnston won the silver medals after falling just one game short in the competition. The pair competed in Cribbage Open 70 Plus category. There were seven teams in the tournament [one zone did not enter] and each team played the other four times [twice each day] for a total of 24 games. Wins were added to determine the winner with no playoff. Hoedl and Johnston placed second with a 14-10 win-loss record while the first place team was 15-9. In a small twist of fate, Hoeld and Johnston defeated the eventual champions three of four games. It is the pair’s first medals won at the games.