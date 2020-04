Vivienne [Maisonneuve] Laliberte dropped off this photo at South Peace News and wants your help. Can anyone in our readership identify the people in the photo? It was taken at the Winagami Lake Beach Days in July 1969. The event typically drew thousands to the event for many years. We believe the man is facing two contestants. The last Winagami Lake Beach Days was held in 1986. On July 6, High Prairie’s Leanne Fisher won the Beach Queen Contest.