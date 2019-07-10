PIC – Businesses show they ‘Care’

The High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society received a donation of $1,597.05 from Northern Metalic and Baron Oilfield Supply on June 27. Standing, left-right, are Northern Metalic administration staff Tania Doan, manager Dwayne Kreiger, outside sales staff Garth Basarab, palliative care society president Alicemary Olansky, vice-president Frank Tries, Baron Oilfield Supply manager Kevin Lemay and inside sales staff Erin Shaw. The neighbouring businesses raised the funds during tent event and beef-on-a-bun lunch on June 5. Each business matched donations from the patrons.