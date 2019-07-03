PIC – A ‘Sunny’side to fundraising

Staff at Century 21 Sunnyside Realty in High Prairie organized a 40-km charity cycling drive June 20. Along with a few other riders, plus generous support from the community, which Century 21 expresses thanks, they were able to raise $2,430. The cheque was presented June 26 to High Prairie and District Food Bank Society co-ordinator Kim Dumont, centre right. Left-right are Century 21 staff Ron Rose, Misty Gaudet, Dumont, and Gordon Olson. Other cyclists joining the trip were Jodi Sware, Robert Buchan, Maryann Peyre, Jennifer Anderson and Donna Williscroft.

