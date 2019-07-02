PIC – 4-H lends helping hand

Coyote Acres 4-H Sheep Project members decided to auction a lamb named Charity as a way to give back to the community. At Coyote Acres Achievement Day May 25, Charity was bought and resold three times raising $2,600. Part of the proceeds were presented to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society June 25. Left-right are food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont, and Coyote Acres members Gillian Blackhurst and Brenden Kasinec. The three buyers of the lambs were Bob Buchan- Cooperators High Prairie, Len Parke and Don Johnson. The rest of the money was donated to local people facing challenges. Blackhurst raised and halter broke the lamb, while the High Prairie Seed Cleaning plant donated the feed. Grazerie Ranch donating the ewe lamb.