PIC – 1,000 pounds and counting!

In the last four years, students at Prairie River Junior High School have collected 1,038 pounds of food during their annual Tricks for Eats campaign. Instead of trick-or-treating on Halloween, students from PRJH go door-to-door trick or treating for items for the local food bank. This year, students collected 191 pounds of food for our town and surrounding communities. Teachers Kyla Rae and Kelly Carlson organized this year’s drive. In 2016, students gathered 140 pounds, in 2017 food gathered was 387 pounds, and in 2018 students gathered 320 pounds. Left-right are students Amy Gordon, Sarah Gordon, Jaiden Barton and Kamaal Sharkawi.