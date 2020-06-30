Photos chosen for new hospital

SPN Staff

More than 60 photos shot and submitted by area residents have been chosen to adorn the walls of the new Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.



The images were chosen from more than 1,300 submitted during the 2019 Alberta Health Services photo campaign, says an AHS news release.



Photographers were encouraged to share pictures they had taken from the area the new hospital will serve.



Scenes feature a vast swath of land from the boundary where Alberta meets the Northwest Territories, east to the areas around Fox Creek and High Prairie, south to the Rocky Mountains around Grande Cache, and west to the B.C. border.



Photos depict prairie landscapes, sky- scapes, rivers and lakes, flora and fauna — shot in each season and using creative angles.



Photographers’ names and the title of their photo will appear on each graphic.