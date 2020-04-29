Petition demands closure

Opening any campsite a danger to the public – Boschman

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An online petition asking the Alberta government to close all private campsites is getting mixed responses.



As of 5 p.m. April 26, 304 have signed the petition started by Adrian Boschman.



“Let’s get to 500,” the petition states.



Boschman says he started the petition to keep everyone safe.



“This isn’t us against them,” he says. “We love camping. We hope everyone can come and enjoy our beautiful lake.”



However, he agrees with the Alberta government’s stand to close provincial park campsites to stop the potential spread of COVID-19, and believes the same should occur in private settings.



So far, Big Lakes County has agreed to let private campsites open. Boschman tried to get on council’s agenda April 22 to state his case but was told his application was too late.



“They have a process; it has to be done at least a day before,” he says. We’ll try to be on the next [meeting].”



The next meeting is May 13.



Boschman says he has the support of many people in Joussard and Faust.



“Now is not a good time to have an influx of people,” he says.



Boschman realizes a petition is not binding on council, but if enough people sign it and express their desire to council, perhaps opinions will change.



Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has repeatedly said during her daily address to respect social distancing measures despite enormous public pressure to open the economy.



“Stay home!” she has said repeatedly.



“We’d hope our County and Province would walk the talk,” says Boschman, adding letting local campsites open sends the wrong message.



Joussard is home to six private campgrounds which attracts thousands of visitors to the hamlet each weekend.



Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard is also president of the Joussard Community Association, which operates Lakeshore Campground. Efforts to contact him were unsuccessful but he did tell Global News the campground will open May 1 but only under strict regulations. Lakeshore will only accept long-term campers – no daily or weekend campers allowed – and some seasonal campers have already cancelled citing it’s “too dangerous.”



In addition, the washrooms, laundry room, showers and playground are closed.



The Alberta government will be keeping a close eye on the campsite’s operations, said Simard.



Boschman is determined to make his case.



“We are in this fight together and non-essential holiday travel affects every Albertan,” reads the petition.



“Please join in the fight to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus by signing this petition to keep Albertans safe.”