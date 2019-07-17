Perhaps it’s time to play hardball

Each year the Big Lakes Charity Golf Tournament raises tens of thousands of dollars for local and provincial charities. Needless to say, the county is to be commended for stepping forward to organize such a successful event. Gold stars to everyone!



A draft copy of the 2018 tournament was presented to council at its July 10 meeting. In it were revenues and expenses for the last two years. One item caught my eye not like a speck of sand in the desert but like being hit with a 2×4 on the side of the head.



In 2018, the county paid $1,278 for a service and in 2017 $1,405. It totals $2,683. The service? Bank charges!



You have to be bleep bleep kidding me!



It is just this humble scribe’s opinion, which I shared with Reeve Richard Simard July 12.



As reported in this newspaper, the county has a $30+ million budget each year. Needless to say, they are a huge customer at the bank they choose to do their business. I am confident the bank values the county’s account very, very highly.



Why in the world is the bank charging these fees for a community event that raises money for charities? Why would the bank instead not come on board as a partner in this event?



To give you an idea how much is being charged by the bank in relation to the entire event, consider the following. In 2018, revenues were $62,527 and expenses $62,308 with $25,000 donated to charities.



In 2017, revenues were $60,945 and expenses $60,348 with $20,000 donated to charities.



Combining the two years, revenues were $123,472 and expenses $122,656 with $45,000 donated to charities.



The charities receiving the money the last two years: the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation received $25,000; the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Alberta $10,000 and the Stollery Children’s Hospital $10,000.



The $2,863 in bank charges over two years represents only 2.32 per cent of revenues which, I agree, is not much but the point is why is the bank charging at all?



I suggested to Simard perhaps the county should have a little chat with the bank. The county is a $30+ million customer so I would suggest the bank waive the $2,863 in bank charges in the name of community service.



Or, I suggest, the county take the account elsewhere.



It’s time to play hardball, a tactic banks are very well-known for.



In 2018, this bank reported profits of $12.4 billion which is about eight per cent higher than 2017’s figure of $11.5 billion. Yet, this bank has to nickel and dime charity events for profits to increase its bottom line. Part of that eight per cent increase includes the charges to events like the county holds.



Shameful!



You can pick almost any charity worthy of receiving the extra $2,863 in potential savings if this fee was waived. I ask you this question: would you rather see the money go to the local food bank or into the bank’s pool of $12.4 billion in profits?



It is time the county used the leverage they have in this matter to make a very successful event just a bit better.