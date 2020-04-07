People still stepping forward to help

SPN Staff

Several sources are available to help people cope with the coronavirus [COVID-19] and isolation during their stay at home.

Various programs have been posted on Big Lakes County website to help and support people during a difficult and unprecedented time.

Everybody cares

Residents are encouraged to reach out to neighbours and community with compassion and support.

“We need to face this together, and respond to this extraordinary crisis with extraordinary kindness,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

Share any acts of kindness you have experienced during this difficult time.

Spread some love by using the hashtag #BigLakesCares and #AlbertaCares.

Also, please e-mail your stories to South Peace News at spn@cablecomet.com.

Drop a note on your neighbour’s door and see if they are self-isolating and need help picking up shopping, posting mail, getting urgent supplies, or just a friendly phone call.

Write a letter of encouragement to residents in continuing-care and extended-care units.

It’s a request from Karen Zelman, Alberta Health Services volunteer co-ordinator for High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake area.

Also explain how you and your area have been affected, she adds.

Please e-mail to karen.zelman@alberta healthservices.ca.

Help those in need

Residents are encouraged to donate and time to those in need.

High Prairie and District Food Bank welcomes donations of funding only, not food.

Donations to food banks can be made online to www.canadahelps.org.

Volunteers are also welcome to donate time to High Prairie Helpers.

They can be reached on Facebook.

Text4Hope

Alberta Health Services offers a text-based program called #Text4Hope that aims to help provide encouragement and hope to Albertans.

Albertans can text “COVID19Hope” to 393939 to subscribe.

“All Albertans have been impacted by COVID-19, and this free program is an additional resource to help us find encouragement as we navigate the challenges of a new normal,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

Text4Hope sends subscribers text messages of support to ease stress and anxiety.

The daily Cognitive Behavioural Therapy based text messages are professionally written by expert mental health therapists in their field. It is a helpful option for people in self-isolation who can’t access face-to-face services, as well as those in remote locations.

For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3btZqUj.