People should be given right to appeal, says Enilda councilllor

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor has a suggestion to help residents in Big Lakes County who run into trouble with the bylaws.



“Anytime anyone gets a fine they should get the appeal process,” he said at council’s July 24 meeting.



“Sometimes someone gets a fine and they don’t know what to do,” he added.



“There is no appeal process,” replied Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“There should be,” replied Bissell.



Bissell’s suggestion did not go any further, at least for the time being.



Bissell maintains there should be an appeal process, similar to the criminal justice system, where one can have his day in court.



Currently, people fined in the county only have the option to appear before administration or council to state their case.