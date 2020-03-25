People reach out to help in time of need

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several volunteers have been inspired to help higher-risk and vulnerable people in the High Prairie region during the worldwide coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic.



A church and four residents are extending their hands to help people in need during the difficult time.



Contacts and phone numbers were posted on Joussard Discussion Site by Tori Dumaresque, who is employed as Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services administrative assistant.



“Community members are available to assist higher-risk and vulnerable people with picking up and delivering groceries and other necessities,” Dumaresque says.



“We appreciate their contributions to our communities and to our residents that need it the most.”



She notes the volunteers are providing this service independently and do not represent FCSS.



Windword High Prairie is one group also offering a hand.



“We don’t want to put anyone at risk,” Pastor Chris Hicks says.



“I feel, as a church, we should be involved in the community, to give back to the community.”



He adds the church is open to serve people in the entire High Prairie region.



Karen Harris is another volunteer available to reach people in the region.



“Volunteers want to help,” Harris says.



“It’s always feels good to be able to help someone in need.”



Following is a list of the volunteers and contact information.