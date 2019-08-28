People interested in wetlands can give input into a new field guide

A pond created from a stream by a beaver in Lesser Slave Provincial Park. Photo courtesy of Kaitlynn Cook.

Pearl Lorentzen

For the South Peace News

Alberta has a Wetlands Policy which impacts the use of wetlands.



To comply with the policy, land owners, industry and others need to identify different types of wetlands.



Ducks Unlimited Canada is in the first stages of making a field guide which will be accessible to anyone interested in identifying wetlands from bogs to fens.



The definitive guide on wetland identification is the ‘Alberta Wetlands Classification System’ AWCS published by the province in 2015.



However, this document is long and very technical. It is also not available in book form.



On August 13, DUC held a stakeholders meeting in Slave Lake to gather input on an Alberta Wetlands Field Guide.



It was a series of meetings held across the province from May to August 2019. The last meeting was in Grande Prairie on August 14.



Although the meetings are finished, there are three ways interested people can get involved in the process.



Those are on at:



boreal.ducks.ca/alberta-wetand-field-guide-in-development/



There is a stakeholder (anyone who is interested in, affected by wetlands or might use a field guide) survey online.



This opened June 20 and is still available.



The results of the survey and these stakeholder meetings influence the direction that the book will go.



Questions include things like would you prefer one field guide or two: one for the boreal region and another for parkland and prairie?



As of August 13, the survey had been filled out by 56 individuals from consultants, government employees, landowners, industry, non-government organizations, researchers, and agriculture.



There is also a webinar available about the launch of the project.



An open call will be made shortly for photos of plants to be used in the book.



One of the goals of the field guide is to have it usable by everyone.



The search for stakeholders has focussed mostly on industry, regional governments, researchers and farmers.



The search for stakeholders has not targeted Indigenous communities, but is interested in engaging with them.



The book is expected to be published in March 2021.



DUC currently has a Boreal Plains Field Guide available as a free pdf download or for the cost of printing, which is $25 plus GST on the website.



The Alberta Wetlands Field guide will be available the same ways.



People attended from Tolko, Swan River, Lesser Slave Watershed Council, DUC, and the Alberta government.