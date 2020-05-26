Penalties return for late bills

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Penalties are back for Big Lakes County water and sewer users who don’t pay their bills by the deadline.



At its regular meeting May 13, council defeated a recommendation to continue to waive penalties for the next utility billing period of June and July.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews questions the incentive to eliminate penalties for people who pay late.



“It’s probably the same people who didn’t pay on time before,” Matthews says.



“It’s just another excuse for them not to pay on time.”



Council initially waived the penalties for April and May in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Many people lost their jobs or had pay cuts when the pandemic hit in mid-March when the economy was already in recession.



Penalties and policy will be normal for the period of June and July as stated on the bill.



After the deadline as stated on the bill, the county charges a two per cent penalty on unpaid charges and compounded monthly, says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Users who have a long-overdue account will be disconnected as stated on the bill.



The defeated recommendation also states that no customers would be disconnected for the duration of the public health emergency.



When the initial recommendation was passed March 19, it stated no customers would be disconnected during the pandemic.