Peavine woman ‘apprentice pro’ at Gilwood

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

Ally Gauchier

Meet Ally Gauchier.



She’s young, she’s enthusiastic and she loves golf.



She’s the new ‘apprentice pro’ at Gilwood Golf Club near Slave Lake.



“I’ve always wanted to do anything that revolves around golf,” says Gauchier, who started at Gilwood on May 15.



For the moment, that involves clerking in the pro shop.



But she is expecting to get into teaching junior golfers and getting into running the various golf leagues as well.



Gauchier is from Peavine Metis Settlement north of High Prairie, where she started golfing at around the age of eight.



“I fell in love with it,” she says.



This is her first job in the field, but she did help out with the junior program in High Prairie.



And she got quite good at the game as well, competing and winning provincial gold with the E.W. Pratt High School team a few years ago.



As for Gilwood, Gauchier says, “I love it. It is such a challenging course.”



That word ‘challenging’ might mean different things to different people. Gauchier says she shot one over par the first time she played it!



Her boss at Gilwood, general manager Tony Griffi, says he’s delighted to have Gauchier and expects good things from her.



He says she came in response to an ad for a pro shop clerk, and it was him who suggested the apprentice idea.



“She didn’t hesitate,” he says. “The smile on her face…”



For the time being, Griffi says, Gauchier will be learning from him on the golf teaching side, but he fully expects her to be able to take over instruction of junior golfers before the season is out. It makes such a difference, he says, when a person is interested in a golf course job as a career, rather than just a summer position on the way to something else.

Temple lands in Nampa

Dave Temple, formerly the pro shop manager at the High Prairie Golf Course, has landed a similar position at Nampa.



Temple started his job at Nampa on May 5.