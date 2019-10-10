October 10, 2019

Peace River RCMP engage RCMP Major Crimes Unit to investigate death Peace River, Alta. – An autopsy was completed on October 9, 2019 in relation to the discovery of a deceased female in Peace River. The results of the autopsy deemed that the female’s death was a homicide.



RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of this investigation with the assistance of other support units.



On October 8, the Peace River RCMP launched an investigation into a sudden death. The female was identified as a 37-year-old from Peace River. The scene of the incident was contained by the RCMP until 4:00 p.m. on October 9, 2019 for the purposes of conducting an investigation.



If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area of 98 Street and 77 Avenue, please contact the Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.