Peace Regional RCMP lay charges in connection with liquor store robbery

On the morning of July 13, 2019, Peace Regional RCMP responded to a report of a robbery with a firearm that was reported to have taken place earlier in the morning at the Big Country Inn liquor store in Nampa, Alberta.



An investigation involving police officers from Peace Regional detachment, supported by the Peace River General Investigation Section and the Peace River Forensic Identification Section ensued.



Two area residents have been charged with offences arising from the investigation as follows:



Joshua William NORTHCOTT, a 34 year old resident of Peace River, Alberta, has been charged with:



Robbery with a firearm.



Mukhtar ALI, a 31 year old resident of Nampa, Alberta, has been charged with:



Possession of property obtained by crime, under $5000.



NORTHCOTT remains in custody at this time and is next scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court in relation to these matters on August 12, 2019.



ALI has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court on August 26, 2019.



The investigation into this incident is on-going at this time.



Should you have information relating to this or any other crime, please contact the Peace Regional RCMP detachment at 780-624-6677.



If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/), or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.