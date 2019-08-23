Peace Regional RCMP advise of phoney email scam targeting big business accounts payable

SPN Staff

On Aug. 14, 2019, Peace Regional RCMP received a report that a large company had been mimicked through email. The mimic used a fake email address very closely resembling the large company. The address was one letter off, normally ending in @telus.net mimicked as @gtelus.net.



The mimic emailed three clients of the large company informing them that due to a compromised bank account the large company was redirecting all invoice payments to a trust bank in Ontario. The matter involved payments that totalled $250,000.



Peace Regional General Investigation Section (GIS) is investigating and urges anyone handling accounts payable to verify all unusual payment process requests with their normal contact at the companies they pay before acting on them.



Any companies in the Peace River area who suspect they may have been mimicked to redirect accounts receivable are requested to contact Constable Michelle Phillips, Peace Regional GIS at 780-699-5506.