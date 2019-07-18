Parks Day at Hilliard’s Bay Saturday, July 20 – Update

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If you’re looking for something to do this Saturday, why not take the short trip to Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park and enjoy the annual Parks Day celebration?

Staff will be serving hotdogs, beverages and cake from noon to 3 p.m.

The staff at the Native Cultural Arts Museum at Grouard are attending. They are holding canvas art activities and ball toss games.

Plans to provide other activities and games for visitors is still being planned.

Please check this website for updates, which will be posted when available.