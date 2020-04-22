Pandemic not slowing NLC construction

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work on the new High Prairie campus of Northern Lakes College is not being slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The number of workers on site is being managed with minimal impacts to the project as a whole,” says Paul Chaulk, senior director of facilities and ancillary services for the college.



“Additional health measures are in place to screen and protect workers.”



The contractor and sub-contractors have been doing very good work to keep the project on schedule, he says.



“Clark Builders has been very diligent in protecting workers and all that interact with them through the measures implemented in co-ordination with Northern Lakes College,” Chaulk says.



“The entire project team has and continues to manage the COVID-19 pandemic with extreme diligence and has worked hard to ensure safety while maintaining the project schedule.”



However, other things have changed in the project.



“We have had to make some changes to materials due to delivery or supply issues, but we are finding adequate substitutes,” Chaulk says.



“Most materials were secured before the pandemic.”