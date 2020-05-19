Pandemic doesn’t stop annual visit to farm

HPE Staff

Hannah Grey, 6M Accepting cooking challenge. In the challenge, students use fractions, then share their recipes.

High Prairie Elementary School staff wanted to continue to let our community know what we are up to with our students.



In Grade 6M, students are doing a bake off challenge using fractions.



Our class Prime Minister, Elly Belesky, challenged the class to show equivalent fractions in a baking challenge. Students are sharing their recipes with each other so they can try different recipes.



As part of Social Studies, Grade 4D and Grade 4S students were joined by Elder Jenny Laderoute from Gift Lake. She joined the Grade 4 students in a Google class to share stories from her childhood!



Corinne Goulet’s mom, Elder Jenny Laderoute, is great at sharing what life was like growing up in Alberta in the past.



Grade 4S participated in a Google Meet with Goulet. She read the story Trudy’s Rock Story. Along with the story she asked the students questions about the story and asked them to make personal connections.



Students are connecting with me through Google Meet. They are visiting one-on-one with their teacher, reading and discussing the book they have read. The focus is accuracy, fluency, expanding vocabulary and comprehension.



Grade 3J is thrilled to have been invited to play skribbl.io with their Grade 6 reading buddies.



Grade 3 students have some creative and artistic students so look out, Grade 6!



For many years now our kindergarten classes have been lucky to visit Darla and Stephen Williscroft’s farm.



It has been a highlight for the kindergarten classes over the years, and for many students it is one of their favourite memories!



This year, we had to get creative to bring the farmvisit to our classes!



Thankfully, Stephen and Darla were able to help with this and provided us with videos of the animals on their farm.



Then, teacher Becki Cardinal created a Virtual Field Trip to Williscroft’s Farm for all the students to enjoy through Google classrooms!



Now our kindergarten students will not miss out on this wonderful learning experience!



Thank you Stephen, Darla, and family for once again providing our classes such a wonderful learning opportunity!



Grade KC and KRalso enjoyed a visit from Goulet during their Google meets! Students enjoyed hearing her read the story, Trudy’s Healing Stone. Then, the kindergarten students were asked to find a special stone around their house. Calvin Loewen from KC found one! He chose a huge rock as his special stone!



Many Grade 2R students joined our guided drawing for Mother’s Day this past Friday.



Grade 2R is also Our art class turned out better than expected.



Well done, Grade 2!



learning about tadpoles in spring. Be sure to complete your reading so that you are able to answer some of the trivia Friday! See you this Friday for some fun, stories and smiling faces.



In Grade 2CL, students are still working hard at Google Classroom and paperwork at home activities. Thanks once again for the terrific parental support!



One of Grade 2CL’s highlights this week was watching a video connected to our Google Classroom. It was a series of experiments using slime! Who doesn’t love slime? The experiments showed how slime moves in the classroom on Earth compared to in space where there is zero gravity. That’s right! Astronauts took some slime to the International Space Station and performed the same slime experiments. It was so much fun to watch and was a great fit to our “Exploring Liquids” Science unit!



Remember, enter to win a Chromebook or family movie pass by getting your child’s school registration form in before June 10. For Kindergarten registration, please contact HPE at [780] 523-4531 or visit our website for the registration link. We look forward to seeing all our children in the fall.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!