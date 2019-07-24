Pageant sponsorship approved

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Turns out it was all much ado about nothing!



High Prairie town council was in fact following its policy when it made a motion to sponsor High Prairie’s Samantha Stokes to the tune of $1,000 in her bid to qualify for the Miss Universe Pageant.



Council passed a motion at its June 25 meeting to donate the money after amending its policy, which Councillor Donna Deynaka questioned.



No councillor disputed Deynaka’s claim.



Town administration brought back an amended policy at its July 9 meeting and council began to debate the matter. After a few minutes, treasurer Terri Wiebe suggested perhaps council had the wrong policy. A quick check revealed they did, and the original motion was proper.



In the end, all the debate and work by administration was for nothing.



The disputed part of the policy was council does not sponsor individuals, but in fact they do.



During the second debate July 9, Deynaka asked council to “take the emotion” out of the debate and question the value.



Councillor Debbie Rose, who made the original motion, said exposure from the pageant is already and would continue to give High Prairie exposure on a national scale.



Councillor Michael Long opposed the donation for moral reasons.



“I would not want my daughter in a Miss Universe Pageant,” he said. “I will vote against it [but] I wish her well.



“I believe in 2019 beauty pageants have outlived their purpose.



“[Stokes} has talent and the charisma [but] I would never condone Mr. Trump’s pageant,” he concluded.