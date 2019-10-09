Outlaws show improvement despite loss

The High Prairie Outlaws were chasing the Grande Prairie Raiders for most of the game in Peace River Bantam Football League action Sept. 28 in High Prairie. Outlaw players R.J. Grievson (No. 10) and Korven Herr (No. 2) run after the Grande Prairie Raider, who sprints into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 36-12.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws lost to the visiting Grande Prairie Raiders 42-12 in bantam football Sept. 28.



RJ Grievson scored two touchdowns for the Outlaws, who trailed 22-6 at halftime and 28-6 after three quarters.



He scored an 80-yard touchdown with 1:20 left in the second quarter.



Grievson ran in his second touchdown from 32 yards on third down in the third quarter.



High Prairie coaches say the team has progressed despite the loss to a tough team.



“The game didn’t go how we wanted it to go, but the team is getting better every day,” coach Jeff Copeland says.



“There were still a lot of positives to take from the game.”



The Outlaws came up with several key plays.



“We had another interception for a touchdown, some big stops from our defence and great pushes from our offence, which almost led to a few more touchdowns,” Copeland says,



Coaches from other teams also game high marks to the Outlaws who have team of mostly rookie players, he says.



“The opposing coach said he is unbelievably impressed with how good our team is,” Copeland says.



“Each week our team is gaining confidence and more intensity from practices.



“We only have five or six returning players from last year, making a young and promising team in the years to come.”



The season winds down in the Peace Country Bantam Football League. After visiting the Grande Prairie Norsemen on Oct. 5, the Outlaws have just two games left in the season.



High Prairie battles the Broncos in Grande Prairie on Oct. 15.



The Outlaws close out the season when they host the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.