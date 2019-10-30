Outlaws remain optimistic heading into next season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws wrapped up their fourth season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League Oct. 19.



On a cold day and wet field, the hometown Outlaws lost to the Sexsmith Shamrocks 46-6.



Outlaws’ standout Korven Herr scored the only High Prairie points when he ran 103 yards for a touchdown to reduce the deficit to 12-6 on the final play of the first quarter.



“Even though we lost, the players had a lot of fun,” Duchesneau says.



“We made some big improvements over our previous game.”



The Outlaws were shut out 71-0 by the Broncos in Grande Prairie on Oct. 15 in a game under the lights.



After a winless season, the coach is optimistic for next season.



“I am looking forward to seeing how well the team can do next year, if all our Grade 6, 7, and 8 players that were new to football come out for spring training,” says Duchesneau.



Over six games in the season, teh Outlaws was outscored by an average 49-12 per game.