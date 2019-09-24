Outlaws hoping to lasso opponents

The 2019 High Prairie Outlaws bantam football team plays in its fourth season. In the front row, left-right, are Zac Debrule, Aiden Caron, Korven Herr, Taylor Copeland, Rylan Arams, Nevin Herr and Lucas Billings. Second row, left-right, assistant coach Cody Herr, Tristen Peacock, Kurtis Cardinal, Coby Masson, Matheau Neill, Jayden Wait-Radstaak, Lorne Prince-Ladouceur, assistant coach Jeff Copeland and head coach Tom Duchesneau. In the third row, left-right, are Tristen Stout, Haley Billings, Abby Arams, Cameron Peterson, RJ Grievson, Leelan Gladue and Dominic Grant. In the back row, left-right, are Shannon Okimaw, Jake Garand, Isaac Giroux, Lucas Okimaw and Coltan Isadore-Bellerose. Missing in the photo are Tap Jakata and Brody Kit.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Outlaws enter a new era in their fourth season in the Peace River Bantam Football League.



“This is going to be a rebuilding year,” says Tom Duchesneau, who has been the only head coach for the Outlaws.



“Our goal is primarily to introduce the players to football and to have fun.”



The Outlaws have about 30 players on the roster. Most of them are new to football after most of last year’s team moved up to the high school Renegades.



“We are teaching them that they need to work hard to get their goals in both practices and in the games,” Duchesneau says.



“If we can get all the players to give 100 per cent, we will be successful, no matter what the numbers are on the scoreboard.”



He says the team has a few very fast players who will be called on to run the ball.



Korven Herr, Cameron Peterson, Tristen Stout, and RJ Grievson are among the top players in the league, he says.



“We will be looking for them to help lead us to a successful season,” says Duchesneau.



“All players are having a lot of fun, which is key to improve the popularity of minor football and raise the skill level of the sport in High Prairie.”



The Outlaws won its first ever game last year when they blasted the Grande Prairie Raiders 64-0 on the road Oct. 20. High Prairie led 30-0 after the first quarter and 44-0 at halftime in the battle of the bottom two teams in the seven-team league.



The win qualified the Outlaws for their first playoffs where they lost 34-14 to the Grande Prairie Norsemen.



The Outlaws welcome new assistant coach Jeff Copeland and assistant coach Cody Herr returns for another season.