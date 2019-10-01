Outlaws fall just short on final play

High Prairie Outlaw player Cameron Peterson, on top of pile, and Brody Kit, bottom, sandwich a Wembley Bulldog player in bantam football action Sept. 21 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie football fans came close to seeing a home victory for the first time in history.



The High Prairie Outlaws lost 26-24 to the Wembley Bulldogs at home Sept. 21 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.



On the final play of the game, the Outlaws ran the ball from the Wembley 32-yard line before being tackled 12 yards short of the goal line.



“It was a hard-fought game,” says coach Jeff Copeland.



“It was a fantastic team effort and every player should be proud of the game they played.’



He trusts the effort will go a long way for the Outlaws.



“To see how far our players have come in the last two weeks, this team is going to do a lot of great things as the season progresses,” Copeland says.



High Prairie narrowed the gap to 26-24 after RJ Grievson scored a touchdown with 3:28 left in the game.



The coach gave high marks to the defensive unit.



“Our defensive line played amazing,” Copeland says.



“They kept us in the game and give our team a chance to win.”



Some players on the defensive line have been with the team for just two weeks and made some big stops, Copeland says.



Leading 12-8 after the first quarter, the Outlaws trailed 14-12 at halftime and 26-18 heading into the final quarter.



Korven Herr ran for a 55-yard touchdown after a fumble recovery to give the Outlaws a 6-0 lead with 3:41 left in the first quarter. Herr ripped the football from the Bulldogs’ player and scampered into the endzone unscathed.



After a Wembley touchdown, the Outlaws regained the lead 12-8 when Herr ran back a 70-yard kickoff return for his second touchdown of the game with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.



Herr scored his third touchdown of the game when he ran for a 70-yard kickoff return in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 20-18.



After hosting the Grande Prairie Raiders on Sept. 28, the Outlaws are in Grande Prairie for their next two games. High Prairie plays the Norsemen on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. before they face the Broncos on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.



The Outlaws close out the season when they host Sexsmith Oct. 19.