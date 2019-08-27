Outlaws and Renegades grow more optimistic

High Prairie Outlaws’ and Renegades’ players get ready for a new season at training camp that started Aug. 19. Outlaws’ and Renegades’ head coach Tom Duchesneau, right, welcomes the players and new defensive coach Zach Thompson, second from right.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Minor and high school football in High Prairie kicks off another season in the coming weeks.



Training camp started Aug. 19 for both the Outlaws in the Peace Country Bantam Football League and the high school Renegades in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.



The Renegades kick off their season at home when they host the Sexsmith Sabres on Sept. 6 at 4:30 p.m.



“The team is very excited as the Renegades will be unveiling a new look when they have a chance to show off their new uniforms,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



One week later, the Outlaws welcome the Peace River Prospects on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. to open their season.



Head coach of both the Outlaws and Renegades, Duchesneau is optimistic more than ever about the outlook for both teams.



“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” Duchesneau says.



“Although most of the high school team will be made up of young players moving up from last year’s bantam Outlaw team, we are confident that those talented young athletes, along with the returning high school players, will make this year’s Renegades one of the strongest teams.”



Several new players for the Outlaws show strong potential.



“They worked very hard in spring training and did very well in the jamboree,” Duchesneau says.



He also welcomes Zach Thompson as a new addition to the coaching staff, working on defence.



Thompson played collegiate football and has coached high school varsity football in Ontario and semi-pro football in Europe.



“His wealth of knowledge will definitely be an asset for both the Outlaws and the Renegades,” Duchesneau says.



High Prairie and Area Football Society is excited to offer a special event for the teams, he says.



Players and coaches will travel to Edmonton to watch a live Canadian Football League game when the Eskimos host the Calgary Stampeders on Sept 7.



“Many players have never had a chance to see a professional football game live and we felt it would be a great experience for them,” Duchesneau says.



“We were lucky this year that our schedules worked out good with both teams having the weekend off when there was a Saturday game in Edmonton.”



The Outlaws are eager to build on their first win last year heading into their fourth season and playing their first playoff game.



Renegades’ have reason to raise their heads into their fifth season, looking for their first ever win.

High Prairie Renegades Schedule:

Fri., Sept. 6 host Sexsmith Sabres at 4:30 p.m.

Th., Sept. 12 at Grande Prairie Warriors at 5 p.m.

Th., Sept. 19 at Valleyview Hillside Cougars at 4 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 27 at Peace River Pioneers at 4:30 p.m.

Th., Oct. 3 host Peace Wapiti Titans at 4 p.m.

Fri., Oct 18 host Whitecourt Cats at 4:30 p.m.

High Prairie Outlaws Schedule:

Sat., Sept. 14 at Peace River Prospectors at 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 21 host Wembley Bulldogs at 1 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 host Grande Prairie Raiders at 1 p.m.

Sat., Oct 5 at Grande Prairie Norsemen at 3 p.m.

Tues., Oct. 15 at Grande Prairie Broncos at 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 host Sexsmith Shamrocks at 1 p.m.