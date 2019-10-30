Outdoor skating rink back on track in Grouard

An outdoor skating rink in Grouard may be repaired in time for the skating for the winter as Big Lakes County works with a community organization. The rink will be a welcome addition for youth.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Skating on an outdoor rink in Grouard could become reality this coming winter.



Big Lakes County is working with the Grouard Seniors’ Community Club [GSCC] to repair the dilapidated rink built by the former Grouard Community Association in 2018.



At its regular meeting Oct. 23, council approved a motion to enter into a lease with the GSCC to repair and manage the rink.



County administration met with GSCC members on Oct. 21 to discuss the rink, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Council directed the GSCC to use funds from its 2019 county grant to make the repairs estimated at $13,229.50 plus GST.



If the club is short of funds from the grant, council passed a motion to loan the funds from the Grouard cultural reserve. The county would then deduct the amount of the loan from the club’s 2020 recreation grant from the county.



Council is determined to reconstruct the rink that was built by the GCA before the boards fall into disrepair.



“We want to see the rink open for skating for the coming winter,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“We made the decision now so work can start soon.



“Otherwise, the rink will not be open for winter.”



Council’s regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 13 was cancelled so council can attend the Rural Municipalities of Alberta fall convention Nov. 12-15.



Big Lakes and the seniors’ club began to discuss the project last spring.



“The club would like to see the outdoor rink completed prior to winter,” Olansky says.



Overall, the club has a vision to enhance the rink with lighting and a change room 8 x 20 feet.



The club received an estimate of $207,952.50 to repair the rink and add lighting and a change room, Olansky says.



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says the cultural reserve was established nine years ago for a proposed heritage project, which did not proceed.