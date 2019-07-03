Todd Bailey, Lesser Slave Watershed Council chair, and Meghan Payne, right, LSWC director, present a cheque for $10,000 to M.J. Kristoff of the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society.

Swan River First Nation resident Doris Coutroreille shared her thoughts about water and Indigenous Peoples at the Lesser Slave Watershed Council annual general meeting on June 20.



“I’m very happy with your board,” Coutroreille said. “I didn’t think anyone really cared. Our biggest concern is the water, from way back as long as I can remember.”



The meeting was her first exposure to the LSWC.



Coutroreille has been involved with community health since 1979 or 1980. She has noticed a steep rise in cancer and diabetes since the 1950s and sits on various health boards and wishes more people were talking about the water.



“We need to work together as we all matter,” Coutroreille said. “We want a future for the young ones.”



LSWC partners with Swan River First Nation to do watershed monitoring on the Swan River including testing for metals, said Meghan Payne, LSWC executive director. The test for metal is above the general testing which LSWC does for 15 waterways which drain into Lesser Slave Lake.



Swan River First Nation does the extra testing because of concern about the Swan Hills Treatment Centre.



The LSWC has been meeting in some form since the mid to late 1990s. It registered as a non-profit in 2006 and received charitable status in 2010. It is one of 11 watershed councils in Alberta.



The LSWC has two employees and 21 potential board positions including one for each of the five First Nations and two Metis settlements whose land drains into the Lesser Slave Lake. At the beginning of the annual general meeting on June 20, 13 positions were filled.



Watershed monitoring began in 2017, and came out of the process of creating the Integrated Watershed Management Plan. In 2018, LSWC completed an Integrated Watershed Management Plan. This took four years to develop and is a living document, open to revision.



The IWMP has various suggestions for common objectives and goals to enhance stewardship and long-term management of land and waterways. These suggestions connect with land use from farming to recreational. It is available at www.lswc.ca/iwmp.



LSWC has worked and plans to continue to work with various landowners to protect and encourage native plant growth in riparian areas, Payne said.



In High Prairie, LSWC and the town combated an area that was starting to erode, due to OHV use. There were also invasive weeds. At the LSWC recommendation, the town put up a fence, cut the weeds, and stopped doing controlled burns. This encouraged growth of native species which should slow erosion and combat the invasive weeds.



Other examples had to do with fencing off the area adjacent to the creek and building a gravity fed or solar powered watering station for cattle.



Education and outreach are another main goal of the LSWC, for much of this it partners with Lesser Slave Forest Education Society. M.J. Kristoff shared information about LSFES and announced her retirement.



The AGM was held at the Boreal Centre for Bird Conservation, north of Slave Lake off Highway 88. Patti Campsall, BCBC executive director, shared information about the centre and the state of birds in Canada.



Later, Payne presented highlights of the financial year for the LSWC which ended March 31.



Taiwo Kasali, from Kaft CPA, reviewed the finances and said that the council was on good economic footing, but should look into decreasing the dependence on Alberta government funding. Over the years of the council, the LWSC’s dependence on government has decreased from 100 per cent to 80 per cent, Payne said. Attempts are being made to find ways to continue to decrease this.



After the government change, the amount of funding for 2020 is still unknown.