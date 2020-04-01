Optimistic Wright delivers good news

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie RCMP’s staff sergeant is optimistic a dog handler is soon coming to the region.



“I think it’s going to happen this time for real,” S/Sgt. Warren Wright told High Prairie town council at its meeting March 10.



“We’ll have a successful candidate by the end of March.”



Wright told council that “they’re providing government housing in Faust” where the handler will reside.



Wright was pleased to provide council with the update.



“I’m hoping that happens because I have big plans,” he said.



“It’s going to happen this year.”



Wright jokingly told council he would celebrate the dog handler’s arrival by bringing a cake to council, with a dog on top!