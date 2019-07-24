Only 1 week until HP Elks Pro Rodeo

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie, it’s time to party!



The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo rolls into town July 30-31 for two action-packed days of excitement.



Everyone can enjoy a parade, barbecues, the midway, draws and raffles, but let’s not kid ourselves – it’s the world-class professional rodeo that brings thousands of people to town.



For 59 years, the Elks have brought world-class rodeo action to High Prairie. This year is no exception. The rodeo is clearly the town’s biggest celebration each year.



The rodeo features the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world testing their skills on world class stock from Kesler Championship Pro Rodeo Stock.



As usual, rodeo chairman Charlie Milner recognizes and thanks the small army of volunteers who come forward to make the event a big success. Everything from ticket taking to volunteering at the food booth is appreciated. The rodeo could not be held without the tremendous community support.



“Although the Elks do the organizing, the rodeo could not take place without the help of hundreds of volunteers, and we thank them very much for all of their time and efforts,” says Milner.



The two-day event kicks off on the morning of Tuesday, July 31, with the annual parade in downtown High Prairie at 11 a.m. Please pre-register your entry at the Elks office.



Please see a schedule of more events on ages 12-14.



Rodeo times are 1:30 p.m. on July 30 and 2:30 p.m. July 31. Admission is $30 for adults, $15 for youth 6-12 years, and free for children six years and under.



There are many other activities. Look forward to the crowning of a new Rodeo Queen. Miss Rodeo High Prairie, Sarah Neill, will hand over her crown to one of two contestants: Shelby Cook or Gracey Rich-Carifelle. See their profiles on page 14.



The grand entry will again be performed by the High Prairie Wranglers, a team of precision riders. They practice for months before the rodeo so be sure to give them a big hand.



The beer gardens will be opening in the afternoon, and Donny Lee will be gracing the stage for an evening of dancing both nights of the rodeo.