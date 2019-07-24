Ongoing problem being addressed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If the Big Lakes County residential sign outside your residence is not correct, don’t worry. Staff will eventually replace it.



Council discussed several concerns with the signs at its meeting July 10 from faded lettering to incorrect addresses.



Director of Public Works Vic Abel, says replacing the signs is an ongoing process and staff should have them done in the next few weeks.



“We [already] replaced a bunch of them,” said Abel.



Later, he explained other municipal districts and counties had similar problems with the letters fading, especially if they faced south toward the sun.



“The new signs will last [longer],” promised Abel.



However, it was not the only concern.



“What about the ones that are wrong?” asked Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell.



“[Geographic Information Systems technician Theresa Morris] is working on it,” replied Abel.



Bissell told Abel where some of the signs were incorrect, Abel promised to look into the matter himself.