On the front lines

High Prairie firefighter Jason Cottingham was one of several Canadians help fight wildfires in Australia, working as a fire behaviour analyst in January and February. Standing, left-right, are Cottingham, Krista Woods [Alberta], Jesse Baron [Alberta], Mark Newman [Alberta], Richard Paton [Alberta] and Gary Horsman [B.C.] Kneeling in the front is Kris Johnson [Yukon].

Today, the world is held hostage by the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers and first responders are the front lines fighting the pandemic. In early 2020, High Prairie firefighter Jason Cottingham found himself on a different front line, battling the wildfires in Australia. Here is his story:

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie firefighter did his part to battle fires raging in Australia early in 2020.



Jason Cottingham was one of a few chosen from Canada to help battle blazes Down Under in January and February.



“It was rewarding to support the Australian people in a time of need,” says Cottingham, a wildfire management specialist with the Slave Lake Wildfire Management Area for the past five years.



“Over the years, Australia has come to Canada many times to support us when needed and we were happy to do the same for them.”



Cottingham was called by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre and was based in a town with the suitable name of Ovens, Victoria.



He served as a fire behaviour analyst, departing Jan. 6 from Edmonton and returning home Feb. 6.



Wildfire computer modeling, fire projections, weather, fuels assessment and fire observations were part of his task.



“I was responsible for providing information for the whole incident,” says Cottingham, who is assistant fire chief for the High Prairie Fire Depart- ment.



“We had multiple fires burning, 100,000 hectares was the largest, to several smaller ones.”



The incident management team ranged from 20-60 people, depending on the fire activity, and 300-400 firefighters.



Work shifts for fighting wildfires Down Under are shorter that in Alberta.



“The work period is five days on and one day off,” Cottingham says.



“In Alberta, we work 14-18 days on with three days off.”



Days were long and sometimes intense as he worked a shift from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



“There are multiple briefings throughout the day to provide information to the decision makers about resourcing, evacuations and long-term forecasts for 10 days,” Cottingham says.



Wildfire incidents were under the watchful eyes of several agencies, including wildfire, structural fire, police, military, parks, forestry, industry, historical resources and wildlife, to note a few, all who want information to support their role on the incident.



“The fires in Victoria State are drivable and during the heat of the day, we would observe the behaviour to validate our predictions and collect fuel-moisture samples,” says Cottingham.



“Fuel moisture in Australia is used to predict fire behaviour.”



Meeting and working with the local people was a highlight for the Canadian.



“They are essentially Canadians from Down Under but with a different accent, drive on the other side of the road, love roundabouts, coffee and good food,” Cottingham says.



“They have a great sense of humor even in difficult times and supported all the firefighters regardless of nationality.”



Flames and heat were not the big danger they faced.



“Snakes and spiders are our grizzly bears and cougars,” Cottingham says.



“You don’t see them very often, but they can hurt you when they do.



“Things you see all the time like ants are probably the worst thing as they can bite hard like a wasp.”



Now that he’s back home, Cottingham trusts the experience in Australia can be used to enhance services in the local areas.



“I think firefighting continues to grow, from putting the wet stuff on the red stuff to now considering the social and mental health of the public and emergency services,” Cottingham says.



“Australia put the physical and mental health of all as an important aspect of the operation, including monitoring and follow- up.



“Alberta, like all other emergency organizations, is getting better at supporting short- term initiatives to reduce long-term issues.”



He used his extensive experience and skills on the job.



“This is my third year on a Type-1 incident management team,” Cottingham says.



“There are four teams in Alberta and we are on call 6-8 weeks a year.



“Our team has been deployed to Lac La Biche, Ontario, Calgary, High Level and Slave Lake.”



Firefighters around the province are thankful for the snowpack and snowfall on the ground that could prevent wildfires that have been prominent the past few summers.



Wildfires and evacuations would only add more misery and chaos of the current COVID-19 pandemic.