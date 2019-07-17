Officers not told to testify at trial

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP were not at fault for not attending a trial in High Prairie provincial court May 28.



South Peace News has learned the Crown prosecutor’s office did not tell the police officers to attend court to testify.



Vernon Wayne Laboucan’s trial was set that day but all eight charges against Laboucan were withdrawn by the Crown after they could offer no evidence.



Chief Crown prosecutor Andre Arseneau confirms the police officers were not told to attend, but adds the trial would have proceeded if the civilian witnesses attended.



Court did not hear the civilian witnesses also did not attend.



Compounding the Crown’s problems were they asked for and were granted an adjournment on the trial on Dec. 13, 2018. Trial was first set for Dec. 19. A new date of May 28 was granted but the onus placed upon the Crown to proceed on the new date.



Laboucan attended and was ready to proceed to trial on two informations. The first information he was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, breach of a peace bond, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death.



The second information included charges of assault, and two counts of breach of a peace bond.