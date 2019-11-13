Odoemena new priest at St. Paul’s

Father Rev. Lawrence Odoemena is the new priest of the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Paul’s Catholic Church in High Prairie welcomes Rev. Lawrence Odoemena as its new priest.



“I am excited about coming to High Prairie,” says Odoemena, who led his first mass on Nov. 3.



“I know it will offer me new challenges.



“But I am excited about the people I am going to work with and going to serve, and hopefully what God will do through me in the community.”



Known as Father Lawrence, he also ministers at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in East Prairie Metis Settlement.



Odoemena was transferred by the Catholic Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan from Manning where he was priest at St. James the Major Roman Catholic Church.



He is eager to serve the parishes and wider community.



“For me, the key to a successful ministry is availability to the people,” Odoemena says.



“I plan to be available to the people, and if need be to go to meet them where they are, instead of waiting for them to come to me”



He is eager to be part of value role of churches in the community.



“The church is an integral part of the society and community,” Odoe- mena says.



“Therefore, I intend to continue making the presence of the church felt in the community.”



Odoemena has already made contacts is getting involved in the High Prairie Health Complex, J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre, Pleasantview Lodge and St. Andrew’s School.



“I look forward to working together with other faith leaders in the community,” Odoemena says.



“I plan to be available to other members of the community whenever my service or presence is needed.”



Serving in the archdiocese for five years, he has been active in various ministries.



Odoemena attended various archdiocesan programs such as the Church Alive Congress, and annual youth summer camp at Lake Arthaban.



He was ordained as a Catholic priest in Nigeria on July 3, 2004. After, he served in several ministries in Nigeria before coming Canada. Odoemena served as a formator in the Redemptorist House of Formation, lectured in seminary, and was a pastor in Lagos, Nigeria.