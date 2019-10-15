Obituary – Wendell Earl Ebbett

Wendell Ebbett was inducted into the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame on June 23, 2016.

Wendell Earl Ebbett, of Sunset House, passed away Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 71 years.



Wendell was known as the ultimate volunteer. He was very active with the High Prairie Air Cadets, High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion, High Prairie Golden Age Club, and the Alberta 55+ Seniors Association.



He also worked casinos for many non-profit organizations in the area, as well as other Legion branches in the district.



Wendell always gave willingly of himself and expected nothing in return. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Many thanks to the High Prairie Hospital staff for their attentive care of Wendell.



The family would like to thank everyone for their support at this difficult time.