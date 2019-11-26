Obituary – Wayne Midnight

Wayne Midnight

Wayne Lawrence Midnight, 80, peacefully passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Lorraine, of 58 years, on Nov. 10, 2019 in High Prairie.



Wayne was born in Vancouver, B.C. Nov. 9, 1939 to two wonderful and loving parents, Lawrence Arthur Midnight and Irene Rae, [Clarice Polney].



Wayne started out as an electrician, and soon moved on to the forestry business. It was surely one of the great loves of his life, and he was a genius at it! He moved from town to town, meeting a lot wonderful people along the way, many of whom became true friends to this day.



He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by: his wife, Lorraine; and his children Kimberlee [Mike], Shanan [Art], John, and Kelly [Mike]; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Ashley, Jody, Tami, Kyle, Angela, Gabriel, Chad, Chelsi, Jason and Jamie; and also by his great-grandchildren, Marshall, Wyatt, Hayden and Xander.



He will also be greatly missed by: his brother, Alan; and niece & nephews, Deborah, Vincent and Micheal and their families; and his sister-in-law, Glenda Woods; along with his many other adopted family members and friends near and far. They are far too numerous to mention, you all know who you are and how much you meant to dad. He held a special place in his heart for all of you.



Many, many thanks to Dr. Robin Laughlin and all hospital nurses and staff at the High Prairie Health Complex, who helped take care of my husband. You are all wonderful, caring people and so greatly appreciated in our time of need.



Donations to the cancer society would be greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,

The Midnight family.