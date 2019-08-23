Obituary – Tammy Lea Shewchuk

Tammy Lea Shewchuk

On Sunday July 21, 2019, at the young age of 36, our beloved Tammy Lea Shewchuk, passed away after an inspiring and courageous battle with a rare form of lung cancer.



Tammy was a beautiful soul, who left a piece of her memorable light with each person she touched in her journey of life.



She was highly intelligent, hardworking and endlessly compassionate about every living creature on this planet.



Her sense of humor and creative and colourful use of language set her apart from all.



Her fearless creativity within the realm of hair and makeup was a true gift of talent and her generosity from information to donation was endless.



Many know Tammy from her days as a hair stylist, making people feel good about themselves while lending an ear as an unlicensed psychologist often rendering advice and comradery when needed.



Usually she was the one leading the charge in another’s rant or beef about something, always saying she had your back if needed.



Others can attest to Tammy’s youth from her brute force and take no prisoners ringette skills.



She was an unconventional mother who loved her boys dearly, but made many of us who observed, wonder if we were doing mothering right or if this was a new fad.



Tammy will fondly be remembered, for her last minute thrown together baby and wedding showers for those around her.



Her signature contribution of a single food tray consisting of meat, cheese, crackers, veggies, fruit, and….don’t forget the pickles…which saturated the entire plate of delectable goodies, will always be humorously remembered with a chuckle. We’re going to miss those moments.



Despite the never-ending path of disappointments she endured, she was always there to support others in their journey and provide a positive outlook on life and encouraged a ‘my way or the highway’ attitude.



Tammy always said never create stories, in regards to worries about the future; your story hasn’t been written yet. It’s difficult to accept that she will no longer be a part of our future stories.



Tammy will lovingly be remembered by her spouse Reginald Ellwood, and her two beautiful sons Gus and Arlo. Her parents Darrell and Cindy Shewchuk, brother Jason Shewchuk (Katie Ellwood), nieces Brodee and Frankie, sister Lisa (Andre) Houle and nieces Tristen and Kylee and sister in-law Christin Ellwood and nephew Reese, along with many other friends she called family.



At Tammy’s request, a celebration of life will be held approximately a year from now. Information will be provided, once a date has been set.