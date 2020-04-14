Obituary – Pauline Kushner [Shachtay]

Pauline Kushner

Pauline Kushner, a long-time resident of High Prairie, passed away on March 31, 2020, at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care, at the age of 92 years with her youngest son, Brent, by her side.



Pauline was born on May 1, 1927 in Zabaraz, MN, one of four children born to Paul Shachtay and Catherine Stocki. In 1929, at the age of two, Pauline, her parents and sister Helen, moved to the farm north of High Prairie. Later, siblings Bill and Nellie were born. She attended Poplar View School and that is where she saw her future husband, Pete. They were married Jan. 19, 1946 at St. Michael’s Church in Heart River.



Together, they started homesteading in 1948 and raised five children: Adelaide, Victoria, Bernard, Bryant and Brent. Pauline was a stay at home mom.



Both Pete and Pauline were active in cribbage, floor curling, and bocce ball. They loved fishing at Winagami Lake and from the old Grouard bridge. As well, they were members of the High Prairie Golden Age Society.



In 1992, they moved into the town of High Prairie and in August 2010 a move to the Pleasantview Lodge. Pauline participated in different activities at the lodge, including dancing to the Rubberband. Pauline took many prizes for her Halloween cos- tumes.



Pauline looked forward to the weekly High Prairie paper where she loved to do ‘Word Search’. She was a stylish woman who loved all things beautiful. She loved to dance, which was evident by the many nights we had to make arrangements with the lodge staff to let her in past the time the doors would be locked.



She will be remembered by her four children and spouses: Adelaide [Ken] Mur- doch, Victoria [Harvey] McKeachnie, Bryant [Millie] Kushner, Brent Kushner [Elana Kemp]; grandchildren: Bert [Kelly] McKeachnie, Darren McKeachnie [Elizabeth Nakagawa], Mark [Nicole] Mc -Keachnie, Nikki Lor- encz, Jennifer Kushner [Thomas Ferguson]; great-grandsons, Dan- yon Lorencz and Damien McKeachnie; and great-granddaughter, Hana McKeachnie. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Polly Stafford, Iona Kushner, Nancy Shachtay, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Pauline was predeceased by: her husband, Pete [2012]; son, Bernie [1992]; grandsons, Mark Ragan [2010] and Dezi Lorencz [2018]; her parents, Paul [1965] and Catherine Shachtay [1970]; sisters, Nellie Kroetch [1982] and Helen Clark [2019]; and brother William Shachtay [1999]. As well, she was preceded by many sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, and cousins.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Pleasantview lodge staff for their kindness, to Pauline’s friends at the lodge; to Dr. Robin Laughlin and staff at the High Prairie Regional Health Centre, to those involved with Palliative Care as well as staff at the J.B. Wood Continuing Care. Your kindness and care will not be forgotten.



Farewell, sweet mom! We will love you forever!



A private family service took place April 4, 2020. Pauline was laid to rest at St. Vladimir Cemetery.



If friends so desire, the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to St. Vladimir Cemetery Association or Pleasant- view Lodge.