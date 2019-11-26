Obituary – Mena Mary Olson

Mena Olson

Mena Mary Olson, of High Prairie, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 in Grande Prairie, at the age of 82 years.



Mena was born Aug. 29, 1937 and was raised on her parent’s homestead just outside of High Prairie. Mena completed high school and proceeded to the University of Alberta, earning her Teaching Certificate and teaching in several different schools over the years.



She then went on to marry Gary Olson and had two children. Later on in her career path she dedicated herself to Canada Post until her retirement in 1989. She didn’t stop there. Mena needed a pastime and working at Richards Lumber was perfect for that, along with chasing around her grandchildren.



Mena could also be found building her willow furniture to sell at the Enilda Farmer’s Market along with vegetables she grew. Another passion was riding her off-road vehicles through the trails.



Mena enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and being outside in her gardens as much as possible. She was a strong, vibrant woman who will be sadly missed by: daughter Joan [Ken], son Gordon [Lisa], grandchildren Justine [Wes], Alex and Mitchell; her great-grandchildren Zoey and Emerson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by: her parents, Albert and Mena Boehni; and sister Winnie Belli.



At Mena’s request she did not want a service to be held, but a celebration of life barbecue next summer.



The family would like to extend the utmost gratitude to Dr. Jones and the staff at the QEII Hospital.