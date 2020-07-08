Obituary – Kevin Richard Boulanger

Kevin Boulanger enjoying some time spent at his home in High Prairie.

Kevin Richard Boulanger, of High Prairie, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2020 in High Prairie at the age of 23 years.



Kevin was born on April 08, 1997 weighing 8 lbs, 14 ounces and was the youngest of our three children: Mackayla, 28, Christopher, 24, and Kevin, 23. We instantly knew our family was complete.



My son was an old soul in a young man’s body and everyone who knew him felt his kindness, gentleness and generosity. My little Kevie Poozie loved his family, friends and his cat, Stacey, more than anything. People who met him never forgot him. His laugh would echo everywhere and you knew that jolly roar was Kevin; his smile made everyone smile.



Our gentle giant went big or went home, and it was not until his passing that his dad said, “I know why God made Kevin so big! Because of the size of his heart.”



Some of Kevin’s favourite things to do were to go cruising with his best friend and wife, Shayla. Although they only spend three years together, they were each other’s twin flame, and they loved each other completely.



He loved hanging out with his siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, parents, and every child and animal. Kevin had such compassion for everyone. If you cried, he would begin blinking a lot and saying, “I am OK.” If you hurt, he hurt.



My little pork chop loved food, just as much as I do; our memories both involved food somehow. Some of his favs were bacon, winegums, tacos, Nutrigrain bars, and, man oh man, he loved his momma’s cooking, especially meatpie and cherry cheesecake. His 23rd birthday this momma made him five meatpies, and five cheesecakes.



He loved trains, pink pigs, all the colours of the rainbow, Monopoly, hats, ties, pins, VHS movies, hanging out with Kennedy, Faith and Danielle, sitting by the fire, being at the lake, and early morning coffee outside on our deck.



Kevin was always a good, hard worker. He loved his long-time job as chicken man at KFC, and he was the happiest man in the world when he became employed as a Budtender at PeaceLeaf.



His all-time favourite place to be was on the land at the North Country Fair; that was his happy place. He would stay for so long. I asked him one time, “Kevin, why do you camp there so long?” He said because if someone asks me how long I have been camping I can tell them a fortnight. Old soul, young body!



He treasured memories of childhood friends, and teachers, even his great-grandparents always stayed close to his heart. He would wear one of his great grandfather’s sweaters all the time. People would say that looks like an old man sweater and he would smile the biggest smile and say, “This is my great grandpa’s.”



Family and connections were everything.



Kevin joins his daughter, Delilah Elizabeth Irene Boulanger-Gladue, a loss he never healed from.



Kevin Richard Boulanger leaves behind: his wife and best friend, Shayla Gladue; parents, Susanne and Paul Boulanger; and Dave Gladue and Laura McDonald; grandparents Leon Claveau [Judith], Doreen Sides [Steve], and Claude and Liliane Boulanger; siblings Mackayla [Matt], Christopher, Steven [Tasha], Brandi [Stephen], Dustin [Eva], David Jr. [Tyra], and Austin [Starr]; several aunts and uncles, cousins, and too many friends to ever be able to write.



There will be a Celebration of Life for my son, Kevin Richard Boulanger, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Homesteaders Hall beside the church in Joussard. This will be a drop by at your convenience to pay respects and share some great memories of an amazing man between 1-11 p.m. The evening will finish with fireworks. Food, coffee will be served.



Everyone is welcome; however, please come dressed in bright and cheery colours as that is how Kevin lived.



I chose to write this obituary as I want everyone to remember this man for the 8,473 days that he lived – not for the one day he died. You are not in our arms anymore my boy, but you are forever in our hearts and in everything around us. We love you most!



– Susanne Boulanger